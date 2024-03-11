PM Modi to visit Gurugram today, inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, launch development projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

PM in Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 19 km long Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway and lay the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday (March 11). He will visit Gurugram today at around 12 noon and participate in a public gathering.

In order to help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8 lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Other projects to be launched

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crores in different states across the country.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country.

