PM Modi to participate in 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme in Delhi today | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme and observe demonstrations of agricultural drones conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi on Monday.

'Namo Drone Didis' from 11 different locations across the nation will join in the demonstration simultaneously. As part of the programme, PM Modi will also distribute drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis, as stated by a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi initiative

The initiatives of 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' are central to the Prime Minister's vision of promoting economic empowerment and financial independence among women, particularly in rural areas, the statement highlighted.

To further this vision, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting and motivating other self-help group members for their upliftment.

The Prime Minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district, the statement said. He will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.

PM to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway

On Monday, PM Modi will also visit Gurugram in Haryana. He is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore, another PMO statement said.

To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram bypass.

Projects to be inaugurated

Other projects to be inaugurated by Modi include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states.

