'Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai': PM takes jibe at Opposition in Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 10) launched and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. He also addressed the gathering on the occasion and attacked the Opposition. He also urged the people of Azamgarh to contribute to the NDA's resolve of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi also flagged off a train, from Azamgarh.

PM Modi addresses gathering

The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering and attacked the Opposition.

"You can see that in the past few days, I have been inaugurating several projects of the country from one place itself. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they get surprised. Sometimes, they also put the old mindset in the same bracket - that it is an election season. What used to happen in election season earlier? People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people...When I analyse, I find that announcements were made 30-35 years ago. They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too..." he said.

"Today, the country can see that "Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai." The foundation stones we laid in 2019, were not for elections. You can see that we have inaugurated it too. Even in 2024, nobody should see it through the lens of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am running the country with full speed to fulfill the dream of making India 'viksit' by 2047," PM Modi added.

"I give you another guarantee to the people of Azamgarh. Azamgarh will be bastion of development for eternity," he added.

The Prime Minister lauded the change of law and order state in the town, and said that the region is witnessing a rapid development.

"Azamgarh has also seen mafia, and it is witnessing law and order. The region is seeing rapid development," he said.

PM on 'Modi ka Parivar' slogan

"Poison of appeasement is weakening in Uttar Pradesh. The dynasts are abusing Modi daily. They are saying that Modi does not have a family. But they forget that the entire country is Modi's family," PM Modi said.

"In the clean sweep of Uttar Pradesh, Azamgarh does not have to lag behind. Abki baar 400 paar," he added.

PM Modi on urbanisation

Noting that the rural areas are undergoing fast urbanisation lately, PM Modi said that the government is strengthening the tier 2 and 3 cities to boost urbanisation.

"We are strengthening tier 2 and 3 cities to boost urbanisation," he said.

CM Yogi addresses gathering

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that Azamgarh was earlier made a bastion of mafia activities during the previous governments but today the town has been given modern infrastructure.

"What was the identity of Azamgarh 10 years back? Azamgarh, which was made the bastion of criminal and mafia activities - today, PM Modi has come to that Azamagarh and is showering money here by giving the gifts of projects worth crores of Rupees. In the last 10 years, Azamgarh has not only been given a good atmosphere of security but has also been given modern infrastructure. We are thankful to PM Modi for this," he said.

