PM Modi unveils statue of Lachit Borphukan, addresses public meeting in Assam's Jorhat | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB PM Modi unveils statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat | VIDEO

PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (March 9) unveiled the magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals. The project included the construction of Lachit and Tai-Ahom Museum and a 500 seating capacity auditorium.

It is an effort to celebrate the valour of Lachit Borphukan and enhance awareness about him. It will also boost tourism and lead to the generation of employment opportunities.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presented gifts to PM Modi in Jorhat.

PM Modi addresses gathering

The Prime Minister laid stress on the development of the Northeast and said that it is necessary to realise the dream of a developed India.

"The development of Northeast is necessary for fulfilling the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'...Congress laid the foundation stone of projects, got their pictures clicked, misled the people, and ran away. But Modi considers the entire Northeast as his family..." he said.

"We are trying to make the lives of the women in Assam easier and ensure that economically her savings increase. Yesterday, on the occasion of Women's Day, our govt made the decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 100," PM Modi added.

Inauguration of multiple development projects

At the public programme in Jorhat, Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, rail and housing sectors.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of projects under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme including the Medical College and Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid centre in Guwahati. He also laid the foundation stone of important projects of oil and gas sector including capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum); Guwahati Refinery Expansion (1.0 to 1.2 MMTPA) along with the installation of Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU); and augmentation of Facilities at Betkutchi (Guwahati) Terminal: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, among others.

Prime Minister also dedicated to nation important projects like the new medical Medical College and Hospital at Tinsukia; and 718 Km long Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline (part of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project) built at a cost of about Rs 3,992 crore, among others. Prime Minister will also inaugurate about 5.5 lakh homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), constructed at a total cost of about Rs 8,450 crore;

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation important railway projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore in Assam including Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section (part of New Bongaigaon- Guwahati Via Goalpara Doubling Project) and New Bongaigaon- Sorbhog Section (part of New Bongaigaon- Agthori Doubling Project).

Lakhpati Baideo scheme

Thousands of beneficaries of the state's flagship 'Lakhpati Baideo' scheme have already gathered at the venue of the rally. As part of the 'Lakhpati Baideo' programme in Assam, the women beneficiaries can earn up to Rs 1 lakh in annual income. The programme also offers financial assistance of Rs 35,000 each to an estimated 40 lakh women in the state.

Anusekiya, another 'Lakhpati Baideo', told media, "I have come a long way to attend PM Modi's rally. We are all very excited."Earlier in the day, PM Modi took an elephant ride at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Visit to Kaziranga National Park

Earlier, on Friday, he held a roadshow in Kaziranga, with locals turning out in numbers to give him a grand reception. Cultural events were performed as part of the rousing welcome to PM Modi. Considered Assam's crown jewel, the Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.

His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year.

ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates world's longest twin-lane Sela Tunnel, other projects in Arunachal Pradesh