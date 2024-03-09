PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park, to unveil 84-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam today

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site today (March 9). PM took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning, an official said. Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials. Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinoceros. Elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer and Tigers are also found in the park.

The visit is crucial as the BJP has started boosting up its preparations in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, slated to be held in April-May this year.

Prime Minister will unveil the 84-foot-high magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals. The project also included the construction of Lachit and Tai-Ahom Museum and a 500 seating capacity auditorium. The project is an effort to celebrate the valour of Lachit Borphukan and enhance awareness about him. It will also boost tourism and lead to generation of employment opportunities.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday (March 8) on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. Modi landed at Salonibari airport in Tezpur in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

He then flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter, with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with Sarma and others, once again extended their welcome to the PM as he landed there. The PM undertook the last leg of his journey of about 15 kms from the Panbari helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park by road.

Inauguration of multiple projects

At the public programme in Jorhat, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, rail and housing sectors.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme including the Medical College & Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid centre in Guwahati. He will also lay the foundation stone of important projects of oil and gas sector including capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum); Guwahati Refinery Expansion (1.0 to 1.2 MMTPA) along with installation of Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU); and augmentation of Facilities at Betkutchi (Guwahati) Terminal: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation important projects like new medical Medical College and Hospital at Tinsukia; and 718 Km long Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline (part of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project) built at a cost of about Rs 3,992 crore, among others. Prime Minister will also inaugurate about 5.5 lakh homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), constructed at a total cost of about Rs.8,450 crore;

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation important railway projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore in Assam including Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section (part of New Bongaigaon- Guwahati Via Goalpara Doubling Project) and New Bongaigaon- Sorbhog Section (part of New Bongaigaon- Agthori Doubling Project).

PM Modi visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister’s vision for the progress and development of Northeast will be strengthened as the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ programme’ in Itanagar will witness several development initiatives in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh related to sectors like rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, Oil and Gas, among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister will launch a new Industrial Development Scheme for North East, UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme). The scheme will strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the North East, attract new investment, help set up new manufacturing and services units and give a boost to employment in the northeastern States. This scheme, worth Rs. 10,000 crore, is fully funded by the Government of India and covers all 8 North Eastern States. The scheme will provide incentives for capital investment, interest subvention and a manufacturing and services linked incentive to the approved units. A portal is also being started for easy and transparent registration of eligible units. UNNATI will help catalyse industrial development and aid economic growth and development of the North East region.

Sela tunnel inauguration

The Sela Tunnel project, constructed at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, is an engineering marvel. It will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela pass on the Balipara -Chariduar- Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. It has been constructed using the new Austrian Tunnelling Method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards. The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country. The foundation stone of Sela Tunnel was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019.

Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 41,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. To be built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crore, it will be the highest dam structure in the country. It will generate power, help in flood moderation and lead to employment opportunities and socioeconomic development in the region.

Other important projects whose foundation stone will be laid include several road, environment and tourism projects under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’; upgradation of schools into 50 Golden jubilee schools wherein holistic education will be provided through state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities; Double lane road to provide connectivity from Donyi-Polo airport to Naharlagun railway station, among others.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation various important projects in Arunachal Pradesh including several road projects; about 1100 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission, 170 telecom towers under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) benefiting more than 300 villages, among others. Prime Minister will also handover more than 35,000 houses constructed at a cost of Rs. 450 crores under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both Urban and rural) to the beneficiaries.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Manipur. The important projects whose foundation stone will be laid include construction of Unity Mall at Nilakuthi; Development of infrastructure of the Processing Zone of Manipur IT SEZ at Mantripukhri; Construction of 60-bedded state Hospital in Lampjhelpat to provide specialised psychiatric care; and Development of infrastructure for Manipur Technical University, Imphal West District. Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects and several water supply schemes in Manipur, among other projects.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 1700 crore in Nagaland. The important projects whose foundation stone will be laid include multiple road projects; construction of Unity Mall in District Chumoukedima; and the Upgradation of capacity transformation at 132kv sub-station Nagarjan, Dimapur. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the project for upgradation of road from Chendang Saddle to Noklak (Phase-1) and several other road projects including Kohima-Jessami Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 290 crore in Meghalaya. The important projects whose foundation stone will be laid include construction of IT Park at Tura ; and construction of new four-lane road and the conversion of existing two-lane into four-lane at New Shillong Township. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Farmers Hostel-cum-Training Centre at Upper Shillong.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 450 crore in Sikkim. The important projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include re-development of Rangpo Railway Station and several road projects. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new road connecting Tharpu and Daramdin in Sikkim.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,500 crore in Tripura. The important projects whose foundation stone will be laid include construction of Agartala Western Bypass and multiple road projects across the state; Indian Oil Corporation’s new Depot at Sekerkote to be constructed; and construction of Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for drug Addicted Persons. Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects in the state; project for 1.46 lakh rural functional household tap connections; and Land Port at Sabroom in South Tripura district constructed at a cost of about Rs 230 crore.

The newly developed Sabroom Land Port is located along the international border between India and Bangladesh. The land port will provide facilities like the Passenger Terminal Building, Cargo Administrative Building, Warehouse, fire station building, electrical substation, pump house, etc. It will facilitate movement of passengers and cargo between Indian and Bangladesh as through the new port one can move directly till Chittagong port of Bangladesh which is 75 Kms away as opposed to moving to Kolkata/Haldia Port in West Bengal which is about 1700 Kms away. The foundation stone of the Sabroom Land Port was laid by the Prime Minister in March 2021.

ALSO READ: PM Modi launches 'Create on India movement', asks digital creators to engage global audience

ALSO READ: PM Modi announces reduction of Rs 100 in LPG cylinder prices on Women's Day