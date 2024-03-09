Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi takes elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam | WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi Assam visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant safari and jeep ride inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today morning (March 9). PM Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials. The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday (March 8) evening on a two-day visit to the state.

PM Modi posted on X and said, "I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam."

"Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species," he added.

Projects launching in Assam

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon. The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.

Inauguration of multiple projects in Assam

At the public programme in Jorhat, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, rail and housing sectors.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme including the Medical College & Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid centre in Guwahati. He will also lay the foundation stone of important projects of oil and gas sector including capacity expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum); Guwahati Refinery Expansion (1.0 to 1.2 MMTPA) along with installation of Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU); and augmentation of Facilities at Betkutchi (Guwahati) Terminal: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation important projects like new medical Medical College and Hospital at Tinsukia; and 718 Km long Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline (part of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project) built at a cost of about Rs 3,992 crore, among others. Prime Minister will also inaugurate about 5.5 lakh homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), constructed at a total cost of about Rs.8,450 crore;

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation important railway projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore in Assam including Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section (part of New Bongaigaon- Guwahati Via Goalpara Doubling Project) and New Bongaigaon- Sorbhog Section (part of New Bongaigaon- Agthori Doubling Project).

