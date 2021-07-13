PM Modi to interact with CMs of north-eastern states over COVID-19 situation today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of the North-eastern states today over the COVID-19 situation in these states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of the North-eastern states today over the COVID-19 situation in these states. According to the sources, PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11 am on July 13 through video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.

The northeastern states have witnessed a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, despite a decrease in the number of cases across India. The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that around 80% of the Covid-19 cases in India at the moment are being witnessed from 90 districts. As many as 14 of them are from the northeast, it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.

(With ANI Inputs)

