IMAGE/PTI PM Modi 'closely monitoring' Himachal flood calamity, says 'all possible support being extended'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the situation in Himachal Pradesh due to a flood calamity was being "closely monitored". The intervention comes as flash floods triggered by heavy rains unleashed their fury.

In a tweet, Modi said that authorities were working with the state government, further assuring that all possible support was being extended.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," he wrote on Twitter.

Visuals on Monday showed flashfloods sweeping away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh. The airport in Dharamsala had to be closed due to bad weather. The Dharamshala district administration also instructed tourists to postpone their visit to the region in view of the heavy rains.

A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes, video clips showed. A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated.

