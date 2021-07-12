Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh; cloudburst in Dharamshala, NH blocked in Shimla

Follow us on Scenes of cloudburst in Dharamshala

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has crippled the normal life. While an incident of cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. The cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Himachal Pradesh will experience moderate to heavy rains inthe coming days. The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

The MeT office in Shimla said that landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall and alerted the general public and tourists not to venture near the river banks as the water level may increase.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Lar tehsil of Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday morning. The flash flood damaged residential houses and roads. However, there was no report of any loss of life in the incident.

