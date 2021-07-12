Gujarat Visit: Amit Shah performs 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITSHAH Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple. Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from July 11 to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra in Ahmedabad today. After taking part in 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath temple, Shah would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch several schemes.

Amit Shah was also seen feeding an elephant at the temple.

In the afternoon, Shah is scheduled to visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in the state capital to inaugurate a narcotics and psychotropic substances detection centre.

On July 13, he would visit Bopal area of the city, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, to inaugurate a library and a civic centre.

He would also perform e-inauguration of other projects, including a water distribution project, a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city, said officials on Friday.

Shah is then expected to visit the nearby town of Sanand, which also falls in his constituency, to either launch or lay foundation stone for various projects, such as development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads and smart classrooms.

(Agency Inputs)

Latest India News