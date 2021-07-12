Lightning kills 75 in UP, MP, Rajasthan; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 75 people have lost their lives due to lightning in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the lives lost due to lightning in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," PMO tweeted.

"The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," said another tweet.

In Madhya Pradesh, seven people lost their lives due to lightning and thunder in Shyorpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Anuppur and Baitul districts. The Indian Metereological Department has warned that lightning might strike in Bhopal, Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Indore.

In Uttar Pradesh, 14 people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them. Taking cognizance of the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.

In Rajasthan, 18 people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts on Sunday. 21 people, including six children, were also injured in lightning incidents in separate villages in the state. In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 11 persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort. Some of them were taking selfies on a watch tower while the others were on the hill. Those on the watch tower fell when lightning struck late in the evening.

