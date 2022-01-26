PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India observes 73rd Republic Day

Highlights India observes 73rd Republic Day

Celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Wednesday on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day. "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

Also Read | First time in history, security officer of parliament awarded President's Police Medal

Also Read | R-Day 2022: Rajpath parade to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity - Full Schedule

Latest India News