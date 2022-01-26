First time in history, security officer of parliament awarded President's Police Medal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Parl security officer awarded Pres Police Medal

Bhuwan Chandra Joshi, Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force and presently serving as Director (Security) in Lok Sabha on deputation has been awarded President's Police Medal. This is the first time in the history of parliament when a security officer has got this prestigious award.

Joshi, who joined the BSF on October 5, 1987, has rendered service in militancy-hit areas like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and North East, deployed mainly in CI (OPS).

He was assigned multi-faceted roles varying from Operations to Staff Officer. A qualified Electrical Mechanical Assistant Engineer on Small Arms trained by the Indian Army was selected and picked for prestigious posting to CENWOSTO, the only one of its kind of Base Repair Workshop in BSF as Manager Production, Stores Officer, Material Control Officer and Works Manager.

He presented BSF Team of Motorcycle Acrobat showing leadership and managerial aptitude and earned a high degree of reputation for the Force. He was selected for duties of UN Police Observer in Angola for one Year and awarded the "UN Medal" in recognition of having completely met the requirement of eligibility as Civilian Police Officers of UNAVEM-III.

Promoted to the rank of Commandant in Nov 2004, he was deployed in the most hyper-sensitive militant infested area of Sopore, J&K. His professional acumen, elaborate planning and exemplary leadership had successfully led the Battalion to new heights. The Battalion made notable achievements by registering record seizures. Successfully planned and executed an operation in general area Arampora and Chinkipora, Jammu and Kashmir leading to the apprehension of two hardcore militants of Jaish-e Mohammed outfit and seizure of a cache of Arms/Explosive.

In his career of 34 years in BSF and Lok Sabha Secretariat, he earned 26 Commendation Roll/Appreciations namely of (1) Secretary, GOI (2) UN Medal in recognition of having completely met the requirement of eligibility as Civilian Police Officers of UNAVEM-III (3) five appreciation of United Nations including Police Commissioner, Angola for various roles as efficient Team Leader (4) appreciation of Hon'ble Ambassador, Embassy of India for remarkable service in UNAVEM-III Angola (5) appreciation letters of Deputy Commissioner, Distt Jhajjar and IG(P), Rohtak range, Haryana for Outstanding performance of maintaining law and order situation in the State Assembly Elections during October 2009 and awarded DG's Commendation Roll on 17th August 2017 etc. He is also the recipient of "The President Police Medal for Meritorious Service".

Considering his illustrious profile, he was selected as Director (Security) on deputation in Parliament Security Service of Lok Sabha Secretariat (Parliament of India) with effect from April 11, 2017, and continuing his distinguished service in Lok Sabha Secretariat till date. Considering his illustrious and distinguished services, he has been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 this year.

