PM Modi pays tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries and said that their contribution to the freedom struggle will always inspire the countrymen.

Remembering Azad, the PM in a tweet said, "Salutations to the great son of the country, Chandrashekhar Azad, on his birth anniversary. The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the people of the country."

In another tweet, he said, "Salutations to Lokmanya Tilak, the immortal fighter of the country who shook the foundations of foreign rule with the demand of 'purna swaraj', on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggles and dedication in the freedom movement will always inspire the people of the country."

Union Ministers and Chief Ministers also paid homage to both the freedom fighters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the freedom fighters and said that they dedicated every moment of their life for the motherland. “Their contribution will always be remembered,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recalling the contribution of Azad, said, “Tributes to the fearless freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Synonymous with valour and courage, his pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle will always be an inspiration.”

Paying rich tributes to Tilak, Jaishankar in another tweet said, “A fierce advocate of Swadeshi movement and Swaraj, his legacy guides our quest for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to Tilak and Azad. “Salutations to the brave son of Mother India, immortal martyr Chandrashekhar Azad ji and great freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak ji on his birth anniversary.”

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906, Azad ran a revolutionary network and had pledged to never get caught by the British. He took his own life during an encounter with the police in 1931, staying true to his resolve to remain 'azad' (free).

Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.

