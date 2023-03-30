PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building | See how it looks like

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building in the national capital on Thursday (March 30) evening. He inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers.

Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

He also interacted with the construction workers.

