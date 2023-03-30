Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building | See how it looks like

Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building. He also interacted with the construction workers.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: March 30, 2023 19:58 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building in the national capital on Thursday (March 30) evening. He inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers.

Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said. 

He also interacted with the construction workers. 

