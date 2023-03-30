PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country.

PM Modi to visit Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on April 1 to flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station and to take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at around 10 am, PM Modi will attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 and thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023

The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being be held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three-armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Delhi-Varanasi train to operate for five days with additional features

Eleventh Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express has redefined passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

More about Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-performance, electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. It was designed by RDSO and manufactured by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. It is considered a semi-high-speed train, which is the second fastest train in India.

According to reports, Vande Bharat express remains the most profitable and lucrative business for Indian railways, with the highest occupancy rate of 130 per cent. It should be mentioned here that Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Also Read: PM Modi set to flag off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express in Assam on April 14

Latest India News