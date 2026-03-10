LPG cylinder shortage hits restaurants, hotels in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, govt responds

Bengaluru:

A sudden crisis of commercial LPG cylinders has triggered alarm across many sectors, with restaurant associations in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal saying that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored quickly. The hostel industry sector said that the disruption has already started affecting operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as hotels and restaurants struggle to secure cooking gas amid global supply disruptions due to Israel-Iran conflict.

Commercial LPG supplies have largely stopped since Sunday

Amid this crisis, restaurant owners said commercial LPG supplies have largely stopped since Sunday, while domestic cylinders are facing delivery delays from two to eight days after booking.

The sudden crisis of commercial LPG cylinders has caused panic among households as well. Consumers with double domestic connections have rushed to book refills, leading to long queues and delays at dealer outlets.

Dealers are meanwhile saying that the shortage could push some commercial users towards the illegal purchase of subsidised domestic cylinders on the black market, a practice they warn is dangerous. However, the customers must note that the domestic 14.2 kg cylinders remain available but delivery timelines have stretched significantly.

Hotels in Bengaluru warn of restaurant closure

The situation in Karnataka is critical, where the Bangalore Hotels Association warned that hotel operations could be affected from March 10 due to the sudden halt in commercial LPG supplies.

The hotels association said the disruption would affect common people, students and medical professionals who depend on hotels for daily meals.

Restaurants and bakeries affected in Kolkata due to LPG cylinder shortage

The Iran-Israel conflict is also threatening to affect the restaurants and bakeries in Kolkata. Businesses requiring LPG to operate scrambled for cover on Monday after the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas suspended the distribution of non-domestic LPG cylinders. Hospitality and food industries stated that the disruption is imminent if commercial LPG supply stops.

Oil refineries asked to increase LPG production: Centre

Amid all these concerns from the hospitality industry, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it has taken steps to stabilise LPG supply following disruptions caused by global geopolitical tensions. The ministry in a statement said oil refineries have been directed to increase LPG production and divert the additional output for domestic consumption.

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India tweets, "In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use. The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non-domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions. For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three EDs of OMCs have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries".

