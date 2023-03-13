Vande Bharat Express: Delhi-Varanasi train to operate for five days with additional features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Starting this week, the Delhi to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will operate five days a week instead of the previous four. Additionally, the train's frequency will increase. The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train is the second most popular Vande Bharat train, following the Mumbai-Gandhinagar train. The train has been running consistently for three years and was recently upgraded.

Officials have announced that the train has undergone refurbishment and several new features have been added. The newer generation of Vande Bharat trains now requires a comprehensive refurbishment after 10,000 kilometers instead of 5,000 kilometers. This new generation of trains is more modern and has been adjusted based on the lessons learned from the first two trains.

The Vande Bharat train has a peak speed of 180 kmph and an operating speed of 130 kmph. It can reach 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, which is 5 seconds faster than the previous version. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with KAVACH for enhanced operational safety.

The nation's first Vande Bharat Express train on the New Delhi-Varanasi line began operations on February 18, 2019. The Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Varanasi makes stops in Kanpur and Allahabad, and the entire journey covers a distance of 771 km and takes eight hours.

The Vande Bharat Express train runs daily between New Delhi and Varanasi, with the exception of Monday and Thursday. It departs from New Delhi at 6 am and gets to Varanasi at 2:00 pm. It leaves Varanasi around 3 in the afternoon and gets into New Delhi at 11.

