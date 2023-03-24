Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi set to flag off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express in Assam on April 14

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express of the northeast on April 14. According to a senior official, the train will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

"Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the Northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the Prime Minister will be visiting Guwahati," the official told PTI.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also set to witness a Bihu performance by 11,140 dancers and drummers, in their attempt to register it as the "largest recital of the folk dance form" in Guinness World Records.

More about Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-performance, electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. It was designed by RDSO and manufactured by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. It is considered a semi-high-speed train, which is the second fastest train in India.

According to reports, Vande Bharat express remains the most profitable and lucrative business for Indian railways, with the highest occupancy rate of 130%. It should be mentioned here that Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

