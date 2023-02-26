Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones in Karnataka; fourth such incident in last 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE : @ANI/TWITTER/FILE Vande Bharat Express vandalism

In yet another incident, some miscreants pelted stones on the Vande Bharat train in Karnataka on Saturday. According to the news agency ANI, the incident happened with the 20608 Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, between Krishnarajapuram – Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations. However, Western Railways said no person was injured in the incident.

Notably, this was not the first incident when the train was targeted by some miscreants. Earlier last month, the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri semi-high-speed train was vandalised by some miscreant. The incident was reported merely two days after PM Modi flagged off the train via video conferencing.

Vande Bharat stone pelting incidents turned political

Later, the Eastern Railways stated that after scanning video footage, it was found that the stone-throwing incident on the train took place in Malda district on January 2 and in the Kishanganj district of Bihar the next day.

Soon after the video surfaced, the West Bengal chief minister said that legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incident took place in West Bengal, giving a bad reputation to the state. The incidents sparked a slugfest between the BJP and Trinamool Congress. The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

