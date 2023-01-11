Visakhapatnam: Ahead of PM Modi's flag-off event, stones pelted on Vande Bharat train

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER/FILE Vande Bharat Express vandalism

In yet another incident, stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. According to the news agency ANI, the incident occurred when the train was stationed for maintenance. Also, this was the same train that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off on January 19.

As per Divisional Railway Manager, the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam and added a probe is already underway.

Earlier, in the first week of the month, newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri semi-high-speed train was vandalised by some miscreant. The incident was reported merely two days after PM Modi flagged off the train via video conferencing.

