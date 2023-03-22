PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Covid preparedness amid rising cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Covid review meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold a high-level meeting to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness, amid rising cases in the country. The meeting will take place at 4:30 pm.

The meeting is taking place two days after the Center held a meeting to review Covid and H3N2 situation in the country.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

