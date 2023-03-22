COVID-19: India logs 1,134 new cases, active tally climbs to 7,026

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

New Delhi: India continues to witness a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 1,134 new infections and five deaths in a span of last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With the latest additions, the Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

5 new deaths reported in India

Also, the country’s active caseload climbed to 7,026 which accounts for 0.02 per cent of the total infections. As per the health ministry, the death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths with one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala.

Also Read: Centre's key meet on rising Covid, H3N2 cases today, will new restrictions return?

COVID-19 recovery rate at 98.79%

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279. The ministry said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

A total of 92.05 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Latest India News