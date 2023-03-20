Centre's key meet on rising Covid, H3N2 cases today, will new restrictions return?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati.

Covid alert: The Centre in a key meeting today is set to meet today to take stock of the Covid situation in the country in wake of rising cases in the past few days. Fresh Covid infection numbers have seen an upward trend in the past week, pushing authorities to review the pandemic situation. On Sunday, India witnessed over a 1,000 new cases after a gap of over four months while on Monday, the figure saw a marginal drop with 918 infections. With this, the active cases in the country have surged to 6,350.

Now with the Centre going to hold a key meet over the Covid situation, the question which arises here is, Will it lead to return of new restrictions?

Taking a look at some other data, the country's Covid death toll has increased to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities -- two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the Health department. The city has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The capital had on Saturday recorded 58 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 236 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,39,737, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,428, while the count of recoveries reached 79,90,001 after 92 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said. With a fatality rate and recovery rate of 1.82 per cent and 98.16 per cent respectively, the state is now left with 1,308 active cases, he said.

Mumbai reported 52 new cases, while 33 persons tested positive for the infection in Thane city, the official said.

ALSO READ | H3N2 Influenza Outbreak: Do's and don'ts to protect your children and elderly

ALSO READ | Corona Alert: India records 918 new COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths

Latest India News