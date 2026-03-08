Nishant Kumar, son of CM Nitish Kumar, joins JDU in Patna, says 'will work to strengthen party organisation'

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar formally joined the Janata Dal United (JDU) on Sunday, making his political debut and signalling a generational shift in the party's leadership. Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters in Patna in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', JDU's national working president Sanjay Jha and a large gathering of party workers.

The development comes just days after Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections.

'Will work to strengthen party organisation': Nishant

Speaking after formally joining the party, Nishant said he will work to strengthen the party's organisation. "My father decided to go to Rajya Sabha, it was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation".

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years. "People of the state will never forget his (Nitish) contribution to the state's development," he said.

Nishant received a rousing welcome at the JDU office in Patna upon his arrival, with party workers gathering outside the premises, waving party flags and beating drums. Nitish Kumar's son was greeted by senior leaders and supporters as he formally stepped into active politics.

Nishant Kumar to be Deputy CM

According to Hari Narayan Singh, a JDU MLA from Harnaut, will be elected to the state legislative council next month.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing within political circles that Nishant Kumar could be appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed that a "unanimous" decision had been taken to make Nishant the deputy CM in the government expected to be formed after his father steps down.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha in presence of Amit Shah, others

Also Read: BJP likely to have first Bihar CM after Nitish Kumar's resignation: List of 8 probable candidates