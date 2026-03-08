New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi, including Rs 18,300 crore Metro expansions, pledging a modern, "Viksit" capital with enhanced infrastructure, connectivity, and ease of living. Speaking on International Women's Day, he hailed CM Rekha Gupta's leadership and celebrated fulfilling the promise of turning over three crore women into "Lakhpati Didis," crediting India's women power across politics, administration, science, sports, and social service.

Critique of past AAP regime

Modi lambasted the previous "AAPda" government for stalling development over a decade, delaying Metro Phase-IV due to political motives, neglecting the poor by ignoring Ayushman Bharat, and failing on Yamuna cleanup despite central pleas. He contrasted this with BJP's "mission mode" fixes: building the peripheral expressway to divert traffic, launching major Yamuna projects, and establishing numerous Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the past year alone.

Metro expansions boost connectivity

Modi launched two key corridors: the 12.3-km Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur Pink Line stretch and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park Magenta Line extension, easing commutes for lakhs in areas like Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, and Majlis Park. These will strengthen links to NCR cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, especially benefiting East and North-East Delhi residents.

Women's empowerment milestone

On Women's Day, Modi proudly declared the national pledge to empower three crore sisters as Lakhpati Didis achieved, despite earlier mockery on social media. "My mothers and sisters have immense potential- if given opportunities, they shatter limits," he said, congratulating women nationwide for their boundless contributions to India's progress.

Delhi's development as national pride

Modi positioned Delhi's transformation beyond local gains: "Delhi isn't just India's capital; it's the nation's identity and energy symbol. A modern, connected Delhi projects India's confidence globally." Under BJP rule post-"AAPda," all-round advancement accelerates, tying urban upgrades to the vision of a world-class capital.