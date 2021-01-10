Image Source : FILE/PTI Ahead of world's 'biggest vaccination programme', PM Modi to meet CMs on Monday

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states and union territories virtually to discuss the strategy and future course of action on Monday. He will talk about the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country with the chief ministers at 4 pm.

On Sunday, several states said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise including identification of vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry held a video conference with officials from states and union territories to discuss feedback on the Co-WIN software. The Centre said that Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive.

The Health Ministry said it has decided to roll out the vaccination drive from January 16 in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc.

On January 3, two vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India -- were approved for restricted emergency use.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of Covid-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the states and UTs for the vaccination drive. He took a detailed and comprehensive review of the status of Covid management covering various issues. Modi was also briefed about the preparedness status of the Centre in close collaboration with the state and UT governments for the roll-out of the vaccine.

Healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore will be the first ones to receive the vaccine, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities numbering around 27 crore.

