Apologise to nation, action to maintain dignity of House: Piyush Goyal on suspension of 12 Opposition MPs

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the suspension of the 12 members from the Rajya Sabha was important to maintain the dignity of the House. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Goyal, also the Leader of House, demanded that all those guilty of disrupting the House in the Monsoon Session should not only apologise to the Chair but also the House and the nation as well.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 MPs for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for creating ruckus in the House during the Monsoon Session on August 11.

While referring to the final day of the Monsoon Session when opposition MPs entered the well and continued sloganeering, Goyal said, “I want to bring your attention to the last day of the session. That day some MPs attacked women marshals, some attacked male marshals. They stood firm. We shudder to think what could have happened to the Chair.”

Considering that they also filmed and showed what happened in Parliament on YouTube, he said, "we suggested that a committee be formed to deal with it". However, many opposition parties refused to be a part of the committee. He said that the Opposition's contention that such a panel can only work when the House is in session is wrong.

Goyal said the House is a continuous institution and it cannot be said that the matter of the last session is over with the end of it. He said that the allegation by some House members that the ruling party does not have the majority number in the Rajya Sabha is not true. They are welcome to discuss bills in the House and seek division.

"They will themselves come to know whether the government has the majority number in the House or not," Goyal said.

The leader also mentioned that the Opposition did not let Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi introduce new Cabinet ministers. “The entire country witnessed how badly the protestors behaved when minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was speaking in the House,” he said.

The Opposition parties led by the Congress on Tuesday boycotted the Parliament proceedings after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu turned down their request to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs. The suspended MPs are Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh (all Congress MPs), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Dola Sen (TMC), Shanta Chhetri (TMC), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) and Anil Desai (Shiv Sena).

