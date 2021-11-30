Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition likely to boycott session if suspension of 12 MPs not revoked
Live now

Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition likely to boycott session if suspension of 12 MPs not revoked

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session of Parliament for creating ruckus in the House during the Monsoon Session on August 11.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2021 9:27 IST
Opposition leaders stage a protest in Rajya Sabha during
Image Source : PTI

Opposition leaders stage a protest in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Nov 29.

The floor leaders of opposition will meet on Tuesday to discuss strategy after the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. According to media reports, if the suspension was not revoked, the opposition may decide to boycott the House. The Congress has alleged that the government wants to pass the Bills and now has created a majority number after the suspension of MPs. "By suspending 12 MPs from the #RajyaSabha, BJP has now gone ahead of the majority number. Can easily pass listed bills through the upper house now. This move has no parallel in history of parliamentary democracy and is entirely undemocratic, unlawful, and unconstitutional!" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted. Fourteen parties under the signature of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge issued a statement saying the leaders of the opposition condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of rules of procedure of Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session of Parliament for creating ruckus in the House during the Monsoon Session on August 11. The suspended MPs are from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and Shiv Sena. The members are -- Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 30, 2021 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Abhishek Singhvi slams suspension of 12 Opposition MPs

    The Congress has alleged that the government wants to pass the Bills and now has created a majority number after the suspension of MPs. "By suspending 12 MPs from the #RajyaSabha, BJP has now gone ahead of the majority number. Can easily pass listed bills through the upper house now. This move has no parallel in history of parliamentary democracy and is entirely undemocratic, unlawful, and unconstitutional!" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted.

  • Nov 30, 2021 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    12 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha

    Twelve members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session that began on Monday after the House passed a motion moved by the government seeking their suspension under Rule 256 for their “unruly and violent behaviour” during the monsoon session. Opposition parties termed the suspension as “undemocratic”. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 30, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Chidambaram slams govt for passing Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion

    Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the government for passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in both Houses of Parliament without discussion. "On the eve of the Parliament session, the Prime Minister offered to debate any issue. On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate," he tweeted. "The Agriculture Minister’s logic to deny a debate was baffling: he said 'when the Government and the Opposition agree there is no need for a debate'," he added.

  • Nov 30, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on price rise issue

    Congress MP Manicka Tagore notice in Lok Sabha on rise in prices of essential commodities & cut on excise duty in Petrol, Diesel & LPG. 

  • Nov 30, 2021 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bill on regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in LS

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

  • Nov 30, 2021 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Opposition meeting today, may boycott session

    The floor leaders of opposition are meeting on Tuesday to discuss strategy after the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said that if the suspension was not revoked, the opposition may decide to boycott the House.

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News