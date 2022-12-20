Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
  Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATE: Suspension of Business Notice for discussion on India-China face off
The Opposition has been demanding a detailed discussion since the clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops was reported but the government rejected their demand.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2022 10:31 IST
Parliament Winter Session live update: The 11th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Tuesday. On Monday, the Opposition created ruckus in both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha demanding a detailed debate over India-China troops clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government saying it is an issue of national security and it must be discussed in the House. Hitting back at the Opposition, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Congress is demoralizing armed forces. 

  • Dec 20, 2022 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP parliamentary party meeting begins at Parliament

    BJP parliamentary party meeting began at the Parliament

  • Dec 20, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss partisan role of organisations like NHRC

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "partisan role of organisations like NHRC."

  • Dec 20, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice on China issue

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a "meaningful discussion over the status quo of clash between India and China and asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in above terms."

  • Dec 20, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

