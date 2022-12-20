Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATE: Suspension of Business Notice for discussion on India-China face off

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE Winter Session is underway

Parliament Winter Session live update: The 11th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Tuesday. On Monday, the Opposition created ruckus in both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha demanding a detailed debate over India-China troops clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government saying it is an issue of national security and it must be discussed in the House. Hitting back at the Opposition, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Congress is demoralizing armed forces.

Latest India News