Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh suspended

Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh was on Thursday suspended over irregularities and lapses. Earlier in the day, a magistrate court had cancelled its proclamation order against Singh in an extortion case registered against him in suburban Goregaon.

The Maharashtra government said that during this period Singh shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance & other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment.

It also said, during this period, the headquarter of Singh shall be office of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and he shall not leave the said headquarter without obtaining the permission of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale had on November 17 issued the proclamation order declaring former Singh as an absconder.

However, after Singh appeared before the court last week, his lawyer moved an application seeking cancellation of the proclamation order.

Under section 82 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), a court can publish a proclamation requiring the accused to appear if the warrant issued against him cannot be executed.

Further, as per section 83 of the CrPC, after issuing such a proclamation, the court may also order attachment of the proclaimed offender's properties.

