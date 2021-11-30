Mumbai court cancels non-bailable warrant in extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday cancelled the non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Marine Drive extortion case after he appeared before the court and filed an application for the same, news agency ANI reported.

Param Bir had on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record his statement in connection with two extortion cases registered against him. The agency is investigating the extortion cases registered against Param Bir at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and Kopri police station in adjoining Thane city.

The CID had earlier arrested police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke in connection with the Marine Drive case.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal on July 22 this year. The court had earlier this month issued the NBW against Singh in connection with the case.

The Maharashtra CID, which is conducting a probe into the case, had earlier sought a non-bailable warrant against the senior IPS officer. On Tuesday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar cancelled the NBW against Singh.

Declared absconding by a court in an extortion case, Param Bir surfaced in public last Thursday after six months and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement. The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

On Friday, he appeared before Thane police in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

