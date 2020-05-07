Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMD forecasts weather for regions inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (Representative image)

In an interesting development, India Meteorological Department (IMD) listed regions in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in its weather forecast. On Thursday, IMD released a rainfall prediction for all its sub-divisions in the country. Interestingly, the sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir was named as 'Jammu and Kashmir,Ladakh,Gilgit,Baltistan and Muzaffarabad'

Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are regions located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). India considers Pakistani control over PoK illegal and considers the region to be part of India. However, renaming of Jammu and Kashmir sub-division (if it had indeed happened officially) as one mentioned above may hint a subltle shift in India's stance towards the region.

The news report about IMD was first published in Indian Express.

India's latest move has come close on heels of Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to hold elections in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. On April 30, Pakistani Supreme Court permitted the federal government to hold elections in PoK.

This decision flies in the face of Indian contention that holds Pakistani control on PoK illegal. Shortly after Pakistani Court's decision, India had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan

