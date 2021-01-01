Pak Army colonel accused of converting UN mission employees to Islam in Congo

Image Source : AP Pak Army colonel alleged to be converting UN mission employees to Islam in Congo

A Pakistan Army colonel deployed in Congo has been converting United Nations mission employees to Islam in the country, multiple media reports said. Colonel Saqib Mushtaqi, Pakistani contingent deputy commander part of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), is accused of involving in religious conversions of various other UN mission employees.

Islam is the minority religion within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the large majority is affiliated to various Christian sects. The General Headquarters (GHQ) took cognizance into the matter and launched an internal inquiry against the religious conversion among UN employees.

According to IBT, this is not the first time the Pakistani Army officials, part of UN peacekeeping missions, are involved in such controversy.

Earlier in 2012, two Pakistani Formed Police Unit (FPU) were accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old mentally challenged boy repeatedly. After which, Islamabad initiated court-martial proceedings against the officials.

