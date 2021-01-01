Image Source : GOOGLE Rubbing salt on wounds: Imran Khan ‘promises’ food for all Pakistanis from 'donations’

Pakistan's economic condition is in the doldrums and food prices have been skyrocketing every day. The Imran Khan government has failed to control the food prices and provide basic healthcare facilities to its people. As a result, people are agitated against his government and regret voting him to power in 2018. Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in the country with ginger costing as high as Rs 1,000 per kg. While capsicum is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, one has to shell out Rs 250 to buy a kg of ladyfinger.

At a time when Imran Khan’s government should take concrete steps to check the prices, he is busy making tall promises that he can never deliver. The opposition parties and countrymen are questioning Khan’s policies. Besides inflation, Pakistanis are also facing the brunt of unemployment and massive corruption under Khan’s rule. Under Khan's rule, corruption in the country has become institutionalised.

Khan has always given excuses and has failed to address the grievances of the countrymen. On the occasion of New Year, Khan has once again made tall promises to his fellow citizens, thus becoming a topic of mockery. The so-called “elected” Premier of Pakistan has only taken his country backward in the last two years.

Rubbing salt on the wounds of Pakistanis, Khan while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday said that he wants to feed every Pakistani. He even said that the government has set a target to provide health coverage to all Pakistanis and eliminate poverty as the country rings in 2021.

Notably, Pakistan is a country known for harboring terrorists and making policies on similar lines to divert the funds. Khan’s promises come at a time when the total public debt in Pakistan has ballooned. It has increased by 11 trillion rupees at a total of 36.3 trillion which is 87 per cent of Pakistan's total GDP in the two years under Imran Khan's rule. Besides, international loans are also piling up with each passing day.

Khan while listing his views for 2021 said that the government will invest in businesses, help industries, and create wealth to alleviate poverty. He even said that universal health coverage will be launched soon.

"I will personally make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry in this country," he said.

Under Khan’s rule, Pakistan's economy has fallen with unemployment zooming. According to the World Economic Forum, the youth unemployment rate in Pakistan stands at 8.5 per cent in a country where 64 per cent of the population is below the age of 30.

Also, Khan's promise of healthcare to all Pakistanis come at a time when the country’s healthcare has been going from bad to worse. The country is facing a severe shortage of oxygen in hospitals amid the pandemic and is dependent on its all-weather ally China to survive.

