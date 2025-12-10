BJP exposes Rahul Gandhi's 'false claims' on Election Commissioner appointment controversy Rahul Gandhi brought up critical concerns during the election reform discussions, challenging the government on key issues. He questioned why CJI was excluded from the committee responsible for selecting Election Commissioners, arguing that this move weakens the independence of the institution.

New Delhi:

In a heated exchange during the ongoing Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly rebutted Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations regarding the appointment process of Election Commissioners. The Congress leader had questioned why the Chief Justice of India (CJI) was removed from the committee responsible for appointing Election Commissioners, implying undue political interference and control by the RSS over key institutions. BJP, however, has countered Gandhi’s statements by highlighting inconsistencies and pointing to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s past practices.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi raised several serious issues amid discussions on election reforms, pressing the government on the following points-

Exclusion of CJI from Election Commissioner appointment committee: Gandhi questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel that decides appointments of Election Commissioners, suggesting it undermines institutional independence.

Gandhi questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel that decides appointments of Election Commissioners, suggesting it undermines institutional independence. Control over national institutions : He accused the ruling establishment of systematically taking over educational institutions, intelligence agencies like CBI and ED, and now, the Election Commission.

: He accused the ruling establishment of systematically taking over educational institutions, intelligence agencies like CBI and ED, and now, the Election Commission. Concerns about meritocracy : Rahul Gandhi alleged that appointments in universities and other institutions were being made based on affiliation to certain organisations rather than merit or scientific temperament.

: Rahul Gandhi alleged that appointments in universities and other institutions were being made based on affiliation to certain organisations rather than merit or scientific temperament. He demanded reforms including publishing machine-readable voter lists one month before elections, changing rules about destruction of CCTV footage, and allowing candidates to inspect EVMs post-election.

BJP’s strong rebuttal and exposure of Rahul Gandhi’s falsehoods

The BJP swiftly responded to these claims, accusing Rahul Gandhi of distorting facts and forgetting the Congress party’s own track record.

Key points from the BJP’s counterattack include-

Congress’ control over Election Commissioner appointments: BJP challenged Rahul Gandhi to name any Election Commissioner appointed by a committee including the CJI or Leader of Opposition during UPA’s tenure. They asserted that appointments were directly made by the Prime Minister, not any independent panel. The Sonia Gandhi-Naveen Chawla appointment: BJP reminded that in 2005, during the UPA regime, Sonia Gandhi directly appointed Naveen Chawla as Election Commissioner, questioning her authority to do so constitutionally. Political interference in judiciary and UPSC: BJP highlighted how Congress bypassed constitutional norms by manipulating judiciary appointments after the Rae Bareli election verdict, and cited the appointment of a Congress loyalist as UPSC chairman for 10 years as an example of politicization. Misuse of agencies like CBI: BJP named individuals like Ashwani Kumar and Ranjit Sinha, both associated with Congress leadership, holding key positions in investigative agencies, undermining claims of institutional independence. Examples of politicised post-retirement appointments: BJP cited the treatment of past Election Commissioners- Sukumar Sen, VS Ramadevi, TN Seshan- in contrast to Naveen Chawla’s appointment and Congress’s protection of MS Gill after she helped resolve a case involving Sonia Gandhi.

Deeper political context and implications

This exchange points to ongoing tensions between the BJP-led government and Congress over the autonomy of democratic institutions in India. Rahul Gandhi’s accusations reflect concerns about the centralisation of power and political control, while BJP’s rebuttal seeks to delegitimise these claims by pointing to Congress’s own controversial actions during its rule.

The debate over the role of the Chief Justice in appointing election officials touches on broader questions of checks and balances in India’s electoral system. Meanwhile, demands for greater transparency in electoral processes such as access to voter lists and EVM verification indicate voter awareness and demands for electoral integrity.