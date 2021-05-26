Over 500 doctors died in Covid-19 second wave

Image Source : IMA State wise doctors martyrs

As many as 513 doctors across the country have lost their lives during the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday. As per the data released, Delhi has the highest casualties which recorded 103 deaths alone. Bihar was second in the list with 96 casualties, while in Uttar Pradesh, 41 doctors succumbed to Covid-19.

The state-wise data revealed, Rajasthan has 39 casualties, while states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand have 29 fatalities each.

STATE WISE DOCTORS MARTYRS IMA COVID REGISTRY- SECOND WAVE

Meanwhile, in the first wave, a total of 747 doctors lost their lives. The IMA data show that 91 doctors were from Tamil Nadu, the highest from any state. 81 doctors from Maharashtra lost their lives, 71 from West Bengal, 70 from Andhra Pradesh, 20 from Assam, 38 from Bihar, 8 each from Chandigarh and Chattisgarh, 3 each from Goa, Manipur and J&K, 62 from Gujarat, 23 from Delhi, 68 from Karnataka, 2 from Himachal Pradesh, 19 from Jharkhand, 4 from Kerala, 22 from Madhya Pradesh, 1 each from Meghalaya and Tripura, 2 from Pondicherry, 14 each from Odisha and Haryana, 20 from Punjab, 17 from Rajasthan, 12 from Telangana, 5 from Uttarakhand and 65 from Uttar Pradesh.

