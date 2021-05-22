Over 400 doctors died of Covid in second wave, Delhi tops with 100

Image Source : PTI As many as 420 doctors lost their lives in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday.

As many as 420 doctors lost their lives in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday. Data released by the doctors' association said that Delhi alone recorded 100 deaths. This is the highest number of doctor deaths reported by any state during the second wave. The national capital was followed by Bihar where 96 deaths were recorded.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, reported 41 deaths while Gujarat logged 31 casualties. Maharashtra which emerged as the new epicenter of infection during the second wave reported 15 deaths.

