Image Source : AP India records 2,57,299 new Covid cases, 4,194 deaths in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded 2,57,299 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest rise in infection since April 21, even as 4,194 people died due to the pandemic in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,62,89,290. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,630 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,30,70,365 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,33,72,819 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,58,895 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested up to May 21 for Covid-19. Of these 20,66,285 samples were tested on Friday.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

ALSO READ: Karnataka lockdown extended till June 7; govt announces free treatment of black fungus patients

Latest India News