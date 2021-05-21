Karnataka lockdown extended till June 7; govt announces free treatment of black fungus patients

Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa extends lockdown in state.

In view of the pandemic situation, lockdown in Karnataka has been extended till June 7, 2021, chief minister BS Yediyurappa informed on Friday.

"We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7, 6 am," Yediyurappa said.

Besides this, the Karnataka government has decided to give free treatment for Mucormycosis (black fungus) patients in the government district hospitals, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will resume the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years age group from Saturday.

ALSO READ | 100 oxygen concentrators provided to Covid care centres in Karnataka

The frontline warriors will be the first to receive the jabs followed by other eligible groups in the list, the state government said in an order on Thursday.

The decision came eight days after the government ordered the suspension of the vaccination drive for this group in the absence of adequate supply of vaccines.

"Vaccination for 18-44 years age group is being resumed from May 22 and state procured vaccines will be utilised to vaccinate the eligible beneficiaries," the order stated.

The state has identified corona frontline warriors who will be receiving the vaccines initially, it said.

According to the order, deputy commissioners and the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be in charge of the vaccination of this group in Bengaluru.

Nodal officers for each category will be nominated by the deputy commissioners in districts and chief commissioner of BBMP to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

They will also issue eligibility certificates of the category under which the beneficiaries will be vaccinated, the order stated.

ALSO READ | Govt exploring possibility of Covaxin production outside India

Latest India News