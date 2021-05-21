Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 100 oxygen concentrators provided to Covid care centres in Karnataka.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to needy Covid care centres in hospitals through Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

The concentrators have been purchased and are being sent to hospitals where they are required, SKDRDP executive director LH Manjunath said in a press release.

Of the 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 have been provided to patients under home isolation in Bengaluru.

A concentrator bank has been set up at the planning office in Bengaluru to make them available for needy patients, he said.

Considering the Covid situation in north Karnataka, 10 oxygen high-flow machines would be immediately installed at KIMS hospital, Kubballi, district hospital, Chitradurga, and SDM hospital, Dharwad.

Ventilators are also being purchased to make them freely available to patients severely affected with Covid-19, Manjunath said in the release.

