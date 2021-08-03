Entire Olympics contingent to be PM Modi's special guest at Red Fort on this Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE| Prime Minister Narendra Modis interaction with Indian athletes contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests. The PM is also expected to personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. All the participants will also go to the PM's residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort.

India sent a 228-member strong contingent to participate in 18 sporting events in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India has won two medals - 1 silver and 1 bronze - in the mega sporting event so far. Reigning world champion P V Sindhu bagged her second successive Olympic medal on Sunday beating China's He Bing Jiao. The 26-year-old Indian on Sunday etched her name among the all-time greats after winning badminton's women's singles bronze medal to add to the silver she won at Rio de Janeiro five years back. She became the first Indian woman and second overall from the country to achieve the feat.

Prior to Sindhu, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu claimed the silver medal in the 49kg category.

PM Modi has been closely following India's performance at the Games. Earlier today, he praised efforts of the Indian men's hockey team after the side suffered a heartbreak loss against world champion Belgium.



On July 13, PM Modi had also interacted with the Indian contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics through video conference. During the informal interaction, he lauded the athletes and also thanked their families for all the hard work they have been putting in for the nation.

"Athletes reflect the new India and symbolizes the nation's future," PM Modi had said while motivating the sportspersons.

