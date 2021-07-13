PM Narendra Modi interacts with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes: 'Don't be bogged down by expectations'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Tokyo Olympics-bound contingent and listened to athletes' inspiring stories ahead of the showpiece. Modi asked the athletes to not be bogged down by expectations and give their best shot at the Games.

Archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Dutee Chand, veteran boxer MC Mary Kom, and star shuttler PV Sindhu were some of the athletes who featured in the interaction.

PM Modi extended best wishes to them ahead of the Games in Tokyo, beginning from July 23. He also had a word with the athletes' parents during the course of the interaction.

Meanwhile, IOA President Narinder Batra also confirmed that the Indian Olympic contingent to be 228-strong. Union sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Thakur, minister of state Nisith Pramanik and law minister Kiren Rijiju were also a part of the interaction.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and discussed "the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given."

The first batch of the Indian contingent will depart for Tokyo on July 17 via a charter flight. The contingent will feature more than 120 athletes at the showpiece.

With rising concern over the pandemic in Japan, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.