Odisha fixes COVID-19 test at Rs 2,200 in private labs

The Odisha government on Friday fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at Rs 2,200 in private laboratories. "After careful consideration, the government is pleased to fix the maximum price for RT-PCR Covid-19 test by ICMR approved private laboratories at Rs 2,200 (inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges) for private individuals desirous of testing," read a notification issued by the health department.

The private individuals can avail the facility in four identified private health institutions -- Apollo Hospitals, IMS & SUM Hospital, InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd and GenX Diagnostics -- in Bhubaneswar.

The test will be conducted by the private laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar, after following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols, the department said.

