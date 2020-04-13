Delhi wholesale vegetable markets to open from 6 am to 6 pm, Odd-Even rule to be implemented

The Delhi government will implement odd-even rules in all wholesale markets in the city, under which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, the minister said that the government has also decided to stagger the timings for the sale of vegetables and fruits in these ''mandis''. "Vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi," he said. The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the development minister here.

There are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. Also, there two wholesale ''anaj mandis'' (wheat markets) — Najafgarh and Narela.

According to the odd-even rule, sheds under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables will be allowed to operate according to their numbers, Rai said.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has formed four special task forces to ensure effective social distancing in the mandis in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage