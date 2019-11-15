Decision on extending Odd-Even scheme in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI If air quality doesn't improve, decision to extend Odd-Even scheme will be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal

As the people in Delhi-NCR continue to struggle for fresh air with AQI remained 'severe' for the third consecutive day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that decision on extending Odd-Even vehicle scheme will be taken on November 18 if the air quality in the national capital doesnt improve. "As per weather forecast, air quality in Delhi to improve in the next 2-3 days. If the air quality doesn't improve, we will take a decision on extending Odd-Even vehicle scheme on November 18," Kejriwal told the media.

On Friday, the air quality index remained in the 'severe' category at 466 at 11.30 am as a thick layer of toxic smog enveloped Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, leaving scores of people with a soar throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and dry cough.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 and is scheduled to end today (November 15).

"A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government functionary said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended, if required. Till Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday.

The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

ALSO READ | Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even ends today, AQI hovers above 'severe' mark