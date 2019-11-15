Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even ends today, AQI hovers above 'severe' mark

Air Pollution: Odd-Even ends today, Delhi enters 'emergency zone' as AQI hovers around 500-mark

Delhi-NCR continues to struggle for fresh air as AQI remained 'severe' for the third consecutive day as the AQI level hovers around 500-mark. Even after health 'emergency' has been declared in Delhi, ruling Aam Aadmi Party remains undecided on extending Odd-Even rule in the city as it ends today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall air quality of the National Capital docked at 489 'severe' at 7:00 AM on Friday. The overall Delhi-NCR AQI is at the higher end of the 'severe' category.

Delhi: Major pollutant PM 2.5 at 489 (severe category), at ITO, according to Central Pollution Control Board pic.twitter.com/LsjnrAOtP5 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The overall AQI of Chandni Chowk was 482. Lodhi Road had a concentration of PM 2.5 pollutants and its AQI was 475, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone.

The MeT department has predicted strong winds from today, which is expected to slightly bring down air pollution. Air quality condition is likely to marginally improve to the 'very poor' is expected only by 16 November (Saturday).

The closure of the schools was recommended by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) citing hazardous air quality.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday asked the central government to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution in Northern India including Delhi-NCR.

