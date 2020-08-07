Image Source : PTI Noida: Section 144 imposed ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit

Section 144 imposed in Noida on Friday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit tomorrow. The Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities have also banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones for two days till Saturday. Besides that, 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who will be deployed on the duty of UP CM, are required to undergo COVID-19 testing, ADCP Noida Ranvijay Singh told media.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Noida to inaugurate a new COVID-19 government hospital at Sector 39 amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

According to ANI reports, CM Yogi presided over a high-level unlock review meeting at his residence on August 6 and directed officials to pay attention to the improvement of treatment and control of COVID-19 in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagaraj.

