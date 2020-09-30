Aqua line extension: NMRC invites tenders to build 5 metro stations between Noida-Greater Noida West

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The first phase of Noida Aqua line extention will be of 9.15 km long and have 5 stations including Sector 122 and Sector 123 in Noida and Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Sector 2 in Greater Noida.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited tenders for Aqua line extension as part of 14.958-km long Sector - 51 to Knowledge Park - V corridor with 9 Stations. The latest tender is for developing 5 metro stations on this route in the first phase. The proposed Aqua line extended route will connect Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida's Sector 2.

The 14.95-km long Aqua line extention project was approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in December 2019. In total, the route will comprise 9 new stations between Sector 51 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida. However, in the first phase, the NMRC has invited tender for constructing 5 metro stations.

The first phase will be of 9.15 km long and will have 5 stations including Sector 122 and Sector 123 in Noida and Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Sector 2 in Greater Noida.

While in the second phase, there will be four metro stations that will be built on a 5.8 km stretch. These stations will be in Greater Noida’s Sector 3, Sector 10, Greater Sector 12 and Knowledge Park 5.

