New Motor Vehicle Rules: What all changes from Oct 1 in terms of carrying driving license, RC, Insurance

In order to add to vehicle owners convenience and avoid harassment of commuters by traffic officials, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 that will be effective from October 1, 2020. Take a look at what all changes from Thursday i.e October 1 in terms of carrying License, RC and Insurance.
What changes according to Motor Vehicles Rules from October 1
- Vehicular documents found validated thorugh electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection.
- If a driving license has to be disqualified, it will also be done through government's digital portal where the details of the violator will be recorded.
- Details of driving licenses disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.
- E-challans will also be registered on government's digital portal.
- Violators record will be maintained digitally and electronically.
- Not only this, but the time stamp of inspection, police officer or any other concerned officer's identity will also be recorded in the govt's portal.
- No physical presence of vehicular documents such as driving license, RC, Insurance will be needed.
- Vehicular owners can upload and maintain record of their vehicle's documents on apps like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.
