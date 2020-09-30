New Motor Vehicle Rules: What all changes from Oct 1 in terms of carrying driving license, RC, Insurance

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
     
In order to add to vehicle owners convenience and avoid harassment of commuters by traffic officials, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 that will be effective from October 1, 2020. Take a look at what all changes from Thursday i.e October 1 in terms of carrying License, RC and Insurance.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2020 17:29 IST
driving license, RC, Insurance documents, Motor Vehicles Act
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

What changes from in terms of carrying driving license, RC and Insurance according to amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act. 

 

What changes according to Motor Vehicles Rules from October 1

  • Vehicular documents found validated thorugh electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection.
  • If a driving license has to be disqualified, it will also be done through government's digital portal where the details of the violator will be recorded.
  • Details of driving licenses disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.
  • E-challans will also be registered on government's digital portal.
  • Violators record will be maintained digitally and electronically.
  • Not only this, but the time stamp of inspection, police officer or any other concerned officer's identity will also be recorded in the govt's portal.
  • No physical presence of vehicular documents such as driving license, RC, Insurance will be needed.
  • Vehicular owners can upload and maintain record of their vehicle's documents on apps like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.

