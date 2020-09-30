New Motor Vehicle Rules: What all changes from Oct 1 in terms of carrying driving license, RC, Insurance

New Motor Vehicle Rules: What all changes from Oct 1 in terms of carrying driving license, RC, Insurance In order to add to vehicle owners convenience and avoid harassment of commuters by traffic officials, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 that will be effective from October 1, 2020. Take a look at what all changes from Thursday i.e October 1 in terms of carrying License, RC and Insurance.